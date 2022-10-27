During our time today I have a very exciting, interesting and much-needed concept to share with you. But first, a quick disclaimer. I am well aware that over the past several months I have written a good number of columns about my new book “Your Future Begins Today” and the Character Education course we are developing to teach in our nation’s schools.
The reason is simple, but it is important for you to know why I am doing this. Every Senior Citizen knows that our culture has changed over the past two or three decades. When we were growing up, our country was a safe place to live and rear a family, and we did not have all the bickering that is taking place in politics today. We also did not have all the vulgar scenes that fill our airwaves and dirty language that is so commonplace today.
I am terribly concerned about the future my children and grandchildren face if we don’t do something about it. I belong to the school of thought that says, “If we are willing to settle for less than the best, that is exactly what you will have.” If you will buy and read my book, you will see there is a better way to live and there is hope for the future. The key people in our nation who can make some changes are our nation’s governors. I have contacted all of them and have heard back from several already. More on this as time goes by. But now the concept that, over time, will change things – America: Your Future Begins Today.
Just think about this: Today is the only day we have. The past is gone and tomorrow has not yet come. When applied to our nation this means that we can move forward by teaching our children – from pre-school to graduation – the important character values that will produce a better, safer society. Everything else is history. We don’t have to be bound by the past, the bitterness that politics has produced, and our under-achieving schools that are not getting much help from far too many parents. America is the greatest nation in the history of the world, and we must teach our children to honor, love and respect her. In the old days we called it Civics.
My question to you is this: Are you willing to get involved and help to bring this about? This approach is not about politics, religion, or race. Rather it is about America and what we can do, working together, to have a society where we don’t have to lock our doors at night, take the keys out of the car’s ignition, and be safe to walk the streets of our large cities, alone, even at night. It’s important for you to understand that, for me, this is not about money. I won’t earn a penny, as 100 percent of the profits from book sales will go to Kiwanis Clubs across the nation to begin “Bookcase for Every Child” projects to teach pre-school children in low-income families how to read and succeed.
This book can also be used as a tool to provide inmates being released from jail or prison to keep them on track for a better life. It also makes a terrific gift for graduations, weddings, anniversaries, Christmas and other special occasions. There is a good reason this has been called “America’s Book,” and my prayer is that it will make a difference.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.