During our time today I have a very exciting, interesting and much-needed concept to share with you. But first, a quick disclaimer. I am well aware that over the past several months I have written a good number of columns about my new book “Your Future Begins Today” and the Character Education course we are developing to teach in our nation’s schools.

The reason is simple, but it is important for you to know why I am doing this. Every Senior Citizen knows that our culture has changed over the past two or three decades. When we were growing up, our country was a safe place to live and rear a family, and we did not have all the bickering that is taking place in politics today. We also did not have all the vulgar scenes that fill our airwaves and dirty language that is so commonplace today.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

