‘To the glory of God, this book – ‘Your Future Begins Today’ – is unlike any that has ever been written, anytime, anywhere or by anyone else. The author is uniquely qualified to write this book. It is written from the perspective of an era when we did not have to lock our doors at night, take the keys out of the car’s ignition and it was safe for women to walk the streets alone, at night, even in our large cities.”

Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, who wrote this Preface says: “This book will change our culture.” By reading the manuscript, Judge Baker knew what he had, and he has bought and personally paid for 130 copies.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

