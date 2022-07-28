‘To the glory of God, this book – ‘Your Future Begins Today’ – is unlike any that has ever been written, anytime, anywhere or by anyone else. The author is uniquely qualified to write this book. It is written from the perspective of an era when we did not have to lock our doors at night, take the keys out of the car’s ignition and it was safe for women to walk the streets alone, at night, even in our large cities.”
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, who wrote this Preface says: “This book will change our culture.” By reading the manuscript, Judge Baker knew what he had, and he has bought and personally paid for 130 copies.
Here is how this book will change our culture: It is perfect as a centerpiece for an already developed Character Education course that can and must be taught in our nation’s schools. The lack of character values and the breakdown of the home is the reason our crime rate has exploded, and it is no longer safe anywhere in our country.
This book has come to be known as “America’s Book” and deserves and needs to be in every American home, especially where children are being reared. The title “Your Future Begins Today” is also most appropriate for students graduating from high school or college and starting out in life.
Another great use for this book is for jail or prison inmates who are being released back into society to begin a new life. While it may be a novel idea, these inmates need to feel like we care about them and their future. It is also terrific for anyone who needs and wants a “fresh start” in life, and it also makes a great gift for birthdays, weddings, Christmas, anniversaries, and other special occasions.
And here is the best news of all. You may know that, with the help of some wonderful, civic-minded people here in our community, I founded a literacy project called, “Bookcase for Every Child” in 2005. We give personalized oak bookcases and a starter set of books to children being reared in low-income families. We have now given more than 850 of these here in Conway, Arkansas, and more than 2,500 nationwide, as there are now programs in six states. Due to my age, I have recently turned the project over to our local Kiwanis Club.
While the details are still being worked out, we will use the profits from the sale of “America’s Book” to begin “Bookcase for Every Child” projects in other communities. Here is the bottom line: When we begin by improving literacy and teaching character values to very young children, little by little we will win the battle we all face. Everyone can get involved. Our children certainly deserve a much better future than they now have, so please share this idea with your family and friends. Like Benjamin Franklin’s “Poor Richard’s Almanac,” this book deserves and needs to be in every American home.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
