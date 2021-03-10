The ship has come in and your new palatial estate has a six-car garage with a few open bays. Now what? Mercedes has the answer with a practical yet ferocious set of wheels that is really two cars in one.
Back in the day, the station wagon was all the rage with its roominess, car-pooling abilities and as a family hauler for trips – luggage and all. Trouble is they fell out of favor with the SUV craze and are near extinct today.
Enter the AMG E 63 S Wagon, a one-of-a-kind family hauler with supercar performance on the track and around town as a daily driver. The wagon’s sedate lines will not appeal to everyone and its optioned price can surpass $150 large, further limiting sales. Base price is $111,111.
Get behind the wheel though and you see why this 603-horsepower, bi-turbo V8 has the precision of a Swiss timepiece with your personalized AMG technician’s name inscribed on a plaque atop the engine.
At a stop light, you may think this is just another lame wagon until you see it catapulting to 60 miles per hour in three seconds, keeping up with Ferrari, Lamborghini and Acura NSX. Its performance exhaust note is both exhilarating and adjustable.
A nine-speed automatic transmission makes split second shifts quicker than humanly possible with Air Body Control sport suspension keeping the wagon firmly in place. Dampers can be adjusted for snow, individual, comfort, sport, sport plus and track modes with noticeable responsiveness.
An available drift mode locks drive to the rear wheels for smokey burnouts to your heart’s content. Sticky 20-inch Pirelli tires makes it happen with 265/35ZR fronts and 295/30ZR out back.
Not only is acceleration off the line invigorating. We found it does not let up even after hitting triple digits – not that we did mind you. Top speed is also governed at 186 mph according to AMG engineers.
Active lane keeping and evasive steering assist glides the wagon around curves while monitoring lane markings. Braking is nearly automatic after activating turn signals. The car slows to a crawl turn speed with little driver intervention.
While we were impressed with all the autonomous tech in AMG’s stable, our hands were kept near the wheel and feet by floor pedals – just in case.
Interior treatment is the icing on the cake with full quilted leather seats, gentle yellow stitching with ventilated and available massaging seats. Add adjustable ambient lighting throughout the cabin and twin 12.3-inch digital screens to monitor instruments and control infotainment and, well, you get the idea.
Left and right-side pods jut outward from the steering wheel to adjust instrument settings and infotainment system controls. Plan on an extensive learning curve to maneuver precision movements without the desired results. Control buttons are small. We suggest taking a dealer course before the shouting begins.
In its fourth production year, the 2021 model gets a restyled front bumper, grille and headlamp assembly along with several new paint colors. Our tester was decked out in Mango Blue paint, a $3,950 upgraded semi matte finish that will not appeal to everyone.
2021 AMG GT E 63 S Wagon
Engine: 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo V8, 603 horsepower, 627 lb.-ft. torque
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 22 highway, 18 combined.
Assembly: Full production of the AMG GT E 63 S Wagon is completed at a Mercedes plant near Stuttgart, Germany. U.S. / Canadian parts content – 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Germany – 86 percent. Country of origin – engine & transmission – Germany
Crash Test Ratings: The AMG GT E 63 S had not been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as of this writing.
Warranty: 4 year/50,000 Limited and Power Train coverage. No complimentary maintenance.
