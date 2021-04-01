Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking the week off to celebrate the official adoption of her foster children into the Yoder family. This week we are re-running classic ham and cheese soup, perfect for using leftover Easter ham.
Classic Ham & Cheese Soup
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup flour
4 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 cup chopped onions
3/4 lb. ham, cubed
2 cups cooked potatoes
1 cup cooked carrots
1/2 pound melting cheese
Melt butter, keep heating until butter turns nice and brown.
Stir in flour.
Add milk, seasonings, and onions, stirring well.
Boil for two minutes.
Add ham, potatoes, and carrots, cook over medium heat for 15 minutes and then add cheese. Cook for 5 more minutes.
Be careful not to boil after cheese has been added.
