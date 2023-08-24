If you have a heart for children, you will really appreciate what I want to share with you today. We all know there are thousands, perhaps millions, of children across our nation who have a rough road to travel. Many are abused and neglected, which to me is a very sad story. I have a friend, and fellow church member, who is making a difference for at least some of these children.

Back on August 1, 2007, Andrew Watson and his wife, Marla, officially opened the doors of Soaring Wings Ranch in eastern Faulkner County, Arkansas. This is a Christian home for children who are wards of the court or are involved in other unstable situations where abused and neglected children need a stable home environment. Today the ranch can handle up to 31 children.

