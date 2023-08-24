If you have a heart for children, you will really appreciate what I want to share with you today. We all know there are thousands, perhaps millions, of children across our nation who have a rough road to travel. Many are abused and neglected, which to me is a very sad story. I have a friend, and fellow church member, who is making a difference for at least some of these children.
Back on August 1, 2007, Andrew Watson and his wife, Marla, officially opened the doors of Soaring Wings Ranch in eastern Faulkner County, Arkansas. This is a Christian home for children who are wards of the court or are involved in other unstable situations where abused and neglected children need a stable home environment. Today the ranch can handle up to 31 children.
Almost from the beginning, I began to financially support this ministry with a monthly bank draft, not a lot of money, but over time it adds up. Andrew has been so good to write me a “thank you” letter each year. When I got the last one, I was very touched by what he said. I want to share the essence of his letter as it may inspire you to help them, or maybe even begin a home like this in your area. He says, “Your support over the last year resulted in: Spiritual growth: 1 teenager baptized, 2 mission trips, 3 weeks of church camp. Emotional growth: 203 hours of counselling for children and families.
“Academic growth: 1 Student of the Year, 2 Fall Festival Kings, 24 field trips, 28 A’s and 56 B’s, approximately 80 hours of tutoring. Extracurricular activities. 4 played soccer, 2 played basketball, 3 took dance classes, several attended circus camp and two sports camps. Family activities: Silver Dollar City, Scott Family Amazeum, Urban Air, fishing, bowling, movies, birthday celebrations. Milestones: 1 child potty trained, 2 children started kindergarten, 1 teenager obtained a driver’s license and began a part-time job.”
Now, that sounds like an ordinary family to me, especially the part about potty training.
And Andrew concludes his letter to me by saying, “All these things and so much more have been possible because of you. Your consistent support provides the resources and staff required to reach children from families who are in crisis. Thank you for supporting the ministry of Soaring Wings. I appreciate your friendship and your generosity more than I could ever adequately express.”
Andrew Watson, Executive Director and Founder.
Well, my friend, the pleasure is all mine because I am grateful to you, Marla and your entire staff for taking kids who might otherwise wind up in prison and turning them into Godly responsible people. They will make us all proud and help to continue the really important traditions of our nation. I am praying that many of my readers will also get involved. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.