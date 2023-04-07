Economists are efficiency experts, so they often see innovative ways to solve problems. To reduce pollution, they may advocate replacing regulations with taxes. To help poor countries, economists may call for wealthy countries to stop distributing aid and to begin accepting tariff- free imports from these poor countries. In these two examples, as in most of their endeavors, economists focus on how to efficiently attain goals. Their focus shapes their personalities. So much so, that when economists travel, they seem to be playing a game called spot the inefficiencies.

My family probably thought I was playing this game during Spring Break on our trip to Arches National Park. Arches is a wonderful place with many enjoyable hikes and memorable sights. In order to get the most out of our trip, I researched our options and created an itinerary. The signature hike at Arches is the Fiery Furnace, which requires a permit. In March, when we went, there were only 75 permits available each day for the self-guided tour (In April, the park also begins to offer a limited number of tickets for ranger-led tours). To get a permit for the self-guided tour, a person must buy one online for $10. The permits become available at 8 am one week before the scheduled hike. At 8:10 a.m., I tried to get one of these permits for the first day of my trip. I was too late. The permits were sold out.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

