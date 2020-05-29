Hello everyone!
I hope that you have intensified your prayer life during this pandemic. Why? Because prayer is the most powerful weapon in a Christian’s arsenal. Prayer in simplest terms, is having a conversation with God. Today, I want to share with you three things that hinder our prayer life.
First of all, our prayers are hindered when we ignore God’s word. I often tell our local congregation that you cannot plead the promises of God, while breaking the principles of God. That is to say, you cannot ask God for help, while simultaneously ignoring His advice. The Bible makes it clear in Proverbs 28:9, “If anyone turns a deaf ear to my instruction, even their prayers are detestable.” Put another way, when we disregard biblical principles, our prayers become distasteful and repugnant in the sight of God. If we want our prayers to be effective, we should make sure they align with the Bible.
Second of all, our prayers are hindered because of bad behavior. The Bible states in Psalms 66:18, “If I had cherished sin in my heart, the Lord would not have listened.” When we arrogantly try to justify and make excuses for our sinful behavior, it negatively impacts our prayers. We cannot intentionally do wrong and expect God to bless our lives. If we want our prayers to be effective, we have to be willing to repent of our sins and allow God to change our hearts.
Thirdly, our prayers are hindered by the devil. Please understand, the devil doesn’t want us to pray! Because the moment we commit to a daily prayer regimen, the devil begins losing his influence in our lives. The moment we commit to a life of prayer, things begin to turn around for the better in our lives. Therefore, the devil does everything in his power to distract you from your prayer time. This is why the Bible encourages us in Proverbs 4:25, “Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.” In other words, the scripture encourages us to stay focused. If you want your prayers to be effective, you cannot become distracted.
Yes, prayer is the most powerful weapon in a Christians arsenal. Therefore, it is imperative that we obey God’s word, correct our bad behavior, and focus so the devil can’t distract us. I leave you with Hebrews 4:16, “Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”
Blessings!!!
