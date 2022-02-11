Have you ever had a television commercial completely turn you off? Well, I have and each time I see it I am reminded of how far our society has fallen over the past several decades.
This is a commercial sponsored by a Pine Bluff casino that opened several months ago. It features a piano playing entertainer who can also sing. He is really good and not only uses body gyrations to set the mood but also drags his foot across the keys to showcase his skills. The people they have employed to be in the commercial all act like they have died and gone to heaven, because they are enjoying it so much.
What they would not want you to know is that this is an industry funded by losers. Sure, there are some people who win, and some win big, but the vast majority who play their games of chance are losers. This is the only way the casino can make a profit and stay in business. I am sure a lot of people who visit this casino see it as entertainment, but all the entertainment venues I know – whether it’s a play, a movie, a ball game or anything else – have an advertised price so you know what it’s going to cost on the front end.
This is not true with a casino. You just enter with money in your pocket and come out with more or less than you came in with. Please understand, I am not trying to be a moral policeman here. I am just sharing these thoughts to balance the scales and place this industry in perspective. For those people who have tons of money and can afford to lose, that’s a different story. More power to them. But for those people who live on the edge and have house and car payments due each month, it may not be a good deal.
For this last group, what I hope you will consider is that gambling, like drugs, alcohol and smoking, can be addictive, and over time can become a habit that is hard to break. When it comes to having a casino in your community, there are several things to consider. The state does not discourage casinos because of the tax money they take in. I am very familiar with Pine Bluff, as I grew up in a community located on Highway 65, about 30 miles south of Pine Bluff. Back then, the city was thriving and was known as the “Queen City of the South.”
However, Pine Bluff has struggled in recent times because of a number of factors, and the city was looking for something to give it a shot in the arm. This casino seemed just what the doctor ordered, but will it really provide the long-term solution to their woes? Time will tell, but it is hard for me to believe that gambling is the answer. I believe that good schools are the answer. Conway, the community where we live, has great schools, three colleges and great industry that provide a positive business environment that make it a great place to live.
You may or may not know that we have another casino that has been approved and will be built near Russellville, another great community in our state. As a suggestion, there is one thing we might do that could make a difference in the lives of some of our citizens. Our legislature could enact a law stating that casinos must publish their monthly and yearly balance sheets so their patrons would know what they are supporting.
My prayer is that Pine Bluff and Russellville will have the kind of leadership that protects the long-term interest of their citizens. But this true statement is something I hope everyone will think about. “Gambling is an industry funded by losers.”
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.