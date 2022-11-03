A few weeks ago, a wonderful couple in our Sunday School class let it be known they had a lady friend who was down on her luck, and that they would like for our class to do an old-fashioned pounding. Because we have a loving, caring class, it did not take long for us to spring into action. It was quickly decided that a Sunday a couple of weeks in the future would be the day when everyone would bring what they wanted to give to her. In the next few days Janis and I went through our pantry and cupboard and picked out some things we could spare and placed them in a cardboard box to take to our class on the designated day.
When we got to class that day, I could not believe my eyes at the number of various items that others had brought to give to this lady. I mean, you could have started your own grocery store. There is an exciting sequel that I will tell you in a moment, but first let me give you a little background in the event you are not familiar with the practice of “Pounding.” The tradition goes all the way back in our country to the original Quakers, and it is a Christian tradition when a new pastor comes to a church that members bring a pound of various items like coffee, sugar, flour, and other staples for them to get started in their new church and community.
And now, as Paul Harvey would say, here is “The Rest of The Story.” The following Sunday after the pounding, we had a visitor in our class, an African American lady whose name is Brenda, the lady who had received the pounding. When our worship hour started, I looked up in the choir and there was Brenda, who sang right along with everyone else. What a thrill these events were for everyone in our class, especially those who had been a part of the pounding. We do not have many African Americans attend our church, but there is one thing for sure, they are always made to feel welcome, because they are.
Now, if I may, I would like to make a few comments about this true story. For me personally, and hopefully for you as well, there is no greater feeling than to know that I am privileged to help some less fortunate person. Most of us have far more non-perishable food items and kitchen supplies than we need and can share some of it without it ever being missed. The only requirement to be part of a pounding is that you “care,” and that is what we need a lot more of in America today.
To be sure, these opportunities do not come along every day, but you are encouraged to be sensitive to those around you who may need help but are just too proud to let you know about it. As I said earlier, the only requirement to help others is that you care. At the present time we have a wave of violence and other uncaring activities that are tearing at the very fabric on which our country stands. Let’s do better in the future.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
