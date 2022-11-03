A few weeks ago, a wonderful couple in our Sunday School class let it be known they had a lady friend who was down on her luck, and that they would like for our class to do an old-fashioned pounding. Because we have a loving, caring class, it did not take long for us to spring into action. It was quickly decided that a Sunday a couple of weeks in the future would be the day when everyone would bring what they wanted to give to her. In the next few days Janis and I went through our pantry and cupboard and picked out some things we could spare and placed them in a cardboard box to take to our class on the designated day.

When we got to class that day, I could not believe my eyes at the number of various items that others had brought to give to this lady. I mean, you could have started your own grocery store. There is an exciting sequel that I will tell you in a moment, but first let me give you a little background in the event you are not familiar with the practice of “Pounding.” The tradition goes all the way back in our country to the original Quakers, and it is a Christian tradition when a new pastor comes to a church that members bring a pound of various items like coffee, sugar, flour, and other staples for them to get started in their new church and community.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.