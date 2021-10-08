Hello everyone!
One of the scariest stories I have ever read in the New Testament is the story of Ananias and Sapphira as recorded in Acts 5:1-11. Ananias and Sapphira were a married couple who were members of the early Christian church in Jerusalem. Their story begins at the end of Acts 4, as the members of the early church were so concerned about one another that they freely shared their excess wealth and supplies. If one member of the church had a legitimate need and another member had something extra to spare, they gave it to them out of love, generosity, and genuine concern for their fellow man.
After seeing the notoriety and influence others were receiving for selling excess property and giving to the poor, Ananias and Sapphira conspired to sell a piece of their own property for full price. They only gave a portion of the proceeds to the local church for the needy. But they lied and said that they had given all 100 percent of the proceeds of the sell. And for this reason, God immediately killed them dead, right at the spot they told their lie.
Make no mistake about it; their sin was not for money they chose to give. No one in the early church was required, pressured or coerced into selling any amount of property or into giving their proceeds to the needy. Their sin was their dishonesty. Their sin was lying to the church and ultimately lying to God. Here are three quick life lessons we can glean from the life of Ananias and Sapphira.
The first life lesson we can learn from this couple is dishonesty can be deadly. When you are caught lying in a friendship, partnership, and/or a relationship you oftentimes have inadvertently killed the trust between you. And without trust the connection between the two of you will remain fractured or permanently broken. This is why the Bible says in Proverbs 12:22, “The Lord detest lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy.” Do not allow dishonesty to kill your relationships.
The second life lesson we can learn from this couple is do not stoop to using deceit to impress people. The same deceitful desire to impress others that led to the demise of Ananias and Sapphira is the same desire that leads many of us to go astray. For example, people buy things they can’t afford to impress others. They are also often guilty of using dishonest tactics even on their social media platforms to portray a lifestyle much better than they are actually living. I think Philippians 2:3(NLT) sums it up best, “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble…” Don’t allow your desire for popularity and influence to cause you to be deceitful.
The final life lesson we can learn from this couple is things are not always, what they seem. Ananias and Sapphira appeared to do much more than they did. They wanted everyone to believe that they were much wealthier and more generous than they actually were. And they went to great lengths to conceal the truth. What about you? Are you living a lie? Are you portraying to the world that you are happier, much wealthier, and even more successful than you are in reality? I’ve learned over the years to never judge a book by it’s cover. For the pages may tell a much different story.
I leave you today with this simple truth from God’s word found in 1 Peter 3:10, “For, whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech.”
Blessings!
