Our journey together through God’s word, comes to a conclusion this week with the book of Genesis. Just a side note, I am choosing six parts of each bible to write a daily devotion on for my book, so that when all is said and done, you will have walked daily through the entire bible, one day at a time.
In the very first pages of God’s word, we see this phrase, And God said, seven times, and one final phrase of Then God said! When we think of the power of the almighty, to simply speak and it occurs is breathtaking. Then when you add, how much he loves us, it draws one to want to be closer and closer to God. This is part of what I am hoping these daily devotionals do for you in your life, bring you closer to God.
Our lives are but a mist when we think about eternity, and living our daily life closer to God, accepting his son as our personal savior solidifies your life in eternity. Ironically, not everyone who reads this will possibly agree with my words, but, God is such a god of love that he allows them to do this very thing. In fact, with the very breath that one takes to discount God, it is a breathe provided to them by God. God loves you, and wants you to have a personal relationship with him.
So he went in to his father and said, “My father.” And he said, “Here I am. Who are you my son?” Jacob said to his father, I am Esau your firstborn, I have done as you have told me; now sit up and eat of my game, that your soul may bless me. Gen 27: 18-19. Have you ever done something in your life that was filled with a heart full of deception? Jacob and his mother Rebekah stage an act to deceive Isaac and steal away his blessing that was intended for Esau. Our actions in life have consequences, just like they did back when Jacob deceived his father. Jacob’s action required him to run away from his homeland as an exile. May you live your life ins such a way that demonstrates integrity and character, even if it means a reward won’t come your way.
Prayer: Almighty Father, guide us daily in my life to always live with honor and integrity. Don’t allow the temptation of deception to lead us down a pathway that could be filled with terrible consequences. Amen.
His brothers said to him, “Are you indeed to reign over us? Or are you indeed to rule over us? So they hated him even more for his dreams and for his words”. Gen 37: 8. Jacob loved Joseph more than any of his other sons, because he was the son of his old age. I am imaging the this may indeed be the beginning of the favorite child syndrome in families. Joseph was gifted, there is no doubt of his gifts. God showed him in his dreams what the future held in store for he and his brothers. Sadly, he just didn’t handle it the right way with his brothers and even with his father. This teaches us how our actions can have lasting impacts in the lives of others and I dare say in our life as well. Be careful how you say what you say, especially to those whom you love.
Prayer: Almighty Father, teach us as we walk in our lives to speak in such a way that honors you and lifts up those around us. Let love be the key to all we say and do in our lives. Amen.
As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today. Gen: 50:20.
Joseph’s brothers resented his favor with their father so much that they planned to kill him, but instead they threw him into a pit. Then, they sold him to a caravan of foreigners and told their father he was dead. Their jealousy led them to do horrible things to their own brother. God however had other purposes in mind for Joseph and his life. God leads Joseph to become second in command in Egypt, only a step below Pharaoh. Joseph uses his power to forgive his brothers and ultimately save them and his people. We may mean evil against someone, but God may mean it for good, and that is what we see in our story of Joseph and his brothers.
Prayer: Almighty Father, what are your purposes for us in our lives? May we live our lives daily trusting you, following you, knowing that your purposes will always prevail. Amen.
The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace. (Numbers 6: 24-26). Until next week, Joe.
