Our journey together through God’s word, comes to a conclusion this week with the book of Genesis. Just a side note, I am choosing six parts of each bible to write a daily devotion on for my book, so that when all is said and done, you will have walked daily through the entire bible, one day at a time.

In the very first pages of God’s word, we see this phrase, And God said, seven times, and one final phrase of Then God said! When we think of the power of the almighty, to simply speak and it occurs is breathtaking. Then when you add, how much he loves us, it draws one to want to be closer and closer to God. This is part of what I am hoping these daily devotionals do for you in your life, bring you closer to God.

