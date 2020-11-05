An elderly Amish lady in Upstate New York sent me this dessert recipe for Mississippi Mud that definitely sounds worth a try.
The instructions are a bit spare (such as baking time and temperature).
I am sure this is one of these things where Anna Miller knows exactly how to make it and doesn't even need a recipe, so trying to write it down was likely tough for her.
There was also no pan size listed.
Anna Miller's Mississippi mud is not a unique recipe, it's a chocolatey confection that appears in many cookbooks.
But if you need a sweet fix, it's a good dessert so when reader Penny made some recently I jumped at the chance to run her photo and get her recipe and pair it with this post.
Mississippi mud has marshmallows, chocolate, frosting and, yeah, if you are calorie counting you probably don't want to make this.
Cake Ingredients
1 cup butter
1/2 cup cocoa
2 cups sugar
4 large eggs, slightly beaten
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 dash salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups pecans(optional)
4 cups mini marshmallows
Icing Ingredients
(16 ounce) package powdered sugar
sifted 1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup cocoa
1/4 cup softened butter
Instructions
Cake
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Lightly grease a 9x13 inch pan.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan.
Add the cocoa and stir.
Remove from the heat.
Pour butter mixture into a mixing bowl and add sugar and eggs.
Mix until blended.
Add the vanilla.
Mix in the flour and salt.
Stir in the pecans.
Put batter into prepared pan and cook for 35 minutes or until done.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with marshmallows.
Cool in the pan on a wire rack.
Frosting
Combine all of the ingredients and mix until smooth.
Spread frosting on cooled cake.
If your frosting is too thick, add more milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.