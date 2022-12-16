As the 117th Congress winds down, my Democrat colleagues have been racing to add irrelevant amendments to the pending annual government funding – a “Christmas tree” of a bill, if you will. These amendments do not pertain to matters at hand, rather, serve as a final-hour approach for Democrats attempting to get their “wish list” passed in the lame duck Congress. This has led us to where we are today – approaching another holiday, another massive increase in government funding, and another possible government shutdown.

As inflation continues to hurt Americans, the Biden Administration continues to push their reckless spending agenda, adding an additional tax on their wallets for essential items – gas to fill up their cars, groceries to feed their families, and utility bills to keep their homes warm this winter. Unfortunately, Congress’ continued spending, increasing regulatory burden, and proposing to further raise taxes on American energy, has impeded the Federal Reserve’s ability to beat, or even ease, inflation.

