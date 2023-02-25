‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is another entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the third Ant-Man film. Peyton Reed returns to direct with “Rick and Morty” writer Jeff Loveness doing the screenplay. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne who, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (played by Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and Scott’s daughter Cassie (played by Kathryn Newton, “Freaky”), find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
The Ant-Man movies haven’t been the strongest entries in the MCU to date. Both entries prior to this one have been light hearted and cute heist adventures, not necessarily a bad thing, with the first one being one I did enjoy, but not so much the sequel. With the final installment in the trilogy, they’re changing things up a bit with a much more ambitious adventure to take the small insects on: down into the Quantum Realm, another dimension below our own filled with creatures beyond our own imagination. Here, our heroes are trying to get back home but Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne’s history of being in this universe for decades may make that task difficult as the multi-dimensional hopping Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall” and “Devotion”) has a score to settle.
One of the biggest problems I have with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is that it doesn’t feel like its own movie but more so an extended commercial for what’s to come in the MCU, more specifically a commercial for the next Avengers film, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty.” This isn’t Jonathan Major’s Kang’s first introduction in the MCU. He did appear in the season one finale of the Loki Disney+ series, but it definitely fully establishes him as the next “big bad,” the next Thanos per se. Some of my favorite MCU movies are those that have their own unique identity even if they are still building blocks for this massive universe. Even the first Ant-Man had its own identity, but this just feels like something that will be lost in the ether of the greater MCU, something I’ll largely forget about by the time the next Marvel project comes around.
This film is clearly taking a lot of influences from iconic sci-fi films like Star Wars and Dune, even ripping them off at some points, and I think that’s just another example of how this movie lacks its own identity. I’d even draw comparisons to more kid-friendly sci-fi projects from the early 2000s like “Spy Kids” and “Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” and I don’t just say that because there’s a giant floating head in this. It kind of weaves through each inspiration and reference so much that it starts to feel like a mess with how much it changes its tone throughout the movie. It can’t stick to one thing or even seamlessly transition into another.
I am someone that grew up watching the aforementioned films like “Spy Kids” and “Sharkboy and Lavagirl” and I have been lucky enough to see how much visual effects have evolved overtime, so that makes it even more unfortunate that the CGI in both those films looks about the same quality as the ones here do, about two decades later. Not all the CGI is bad, there are some really great character designs and moments throughout, but a lot of it looks unfinished. A lot of scenes I could tell that characters were clearly just standing in front of a green screen which took me out of the movie a lot. Probably the worst offender of the CGI is the character of M.O.D.O.K which looks so hideous visually, and it didn’t help that he was annoying too. Honestly, if you removed this character from the movie, I think it honestly improves the film as a whole without taking anything away from the story. The visual effects artists have had a bad history with the way Marvel has treated them and I think Marvel rushed them too much with this before things were fully finished.
I honestly don’t think Peyton Reed is that great of a director, especially for a film at this large of a scale. Ant-Man movies kind of created this reputation of having a lot of charm to them, but bring these already established Ant-Man character along with Peyton Reed’s direction to this scale of a story with these stakes loses that signature charm for me. The film as a whole is really style over substance and the style it does have isn’t that interesting, especially visually. A lot of the film looks very brown and muddy. Even when it has color in it, the colors feel too muted for its own good.
When it comes to the performances here, Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer are acting circles around every single person in the cast. They share a lot of scenes together and those scenes are some of the best in the entire movie. Majors has only been acting since 2017, but he’s quickly becoming one of my favorite performers from “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” to “The Harder They Fall” to his most recent film “Magazine Dream” that I just recently saw at the Sundance Film Festival. He’s a powerhouse of a performer and shows that off even more so here with a very intimating performance as Kang that at least shows promise for what’s to come in the MCU. His fresh blood in the movie scene combined with Pfeiffer’s professionalism as a long time legend in the film industry is a perfect combination and they honestly have more chemistry together than the actual supposed couples in the movie (Scott and Hope and Hank and Janet).
As for the rest of the cast, they do a fine job for the most part. I love Paul Rudd as an actor. He’s always fun and naturally charismatic and that’s no different here. Evangeline Lilly’s The Wasp is fine, but she weirdly enough doesn’t get much to do and is largely pushed to the sidelines the entire movie despite her character’s name being half of the title. Kathryn Newton is also just fine as Casey Lang, but I do sympathize with her since she is the third actress to play this role in the MCU so she does have a difficult task trying to make this her own while also keeping things consistent with the character. However, I do feel Emma Fuhrmann’s take on the character had way more emotional depth in her two minutes of screen time in “Avengers: Endgame” than Newton does here, and I say that as someone who has loved Newton in her other works like 2020’s “Freaky.”
There’s just unfortunately a lot lacking from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” It doesn’t have its own identity, has no memorable fight sequences and features a lot of unbalanced and often unfunny humor. Majors and Pfeiffer save a lot of this mess, but it really is bottom-tier MCU in my opinion. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is currently in theaters and features two end credit scenes.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
