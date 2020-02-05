The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until Feb. 28, 2020. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
Betty Bryant, internship coordinator for the AGFC, says many students are interested in careers in wildlife management, fisheries, wildlife health and conservation education, but often lack the hands-on experience to stand out from the crowd of applicants.
“Each year thousands of students graduate from college, but very few have real-world experience,” Bryant said. “Internships not only give them that training, but they also help them decide if the career they’re studying for really does fit them.”
Internships are available across the state in conservation education, wildlife management, fisheries management, and wildlife law enforcement.
To qualify for an internship, an applicant:
Must have a declared degree in the conservation field. Must have 60 hours of college credits earned by the time the Internship begins.
At the time of application, must be a college student, graduated within the previous 12 months, or currently enrolled in a post-graduate program.
Must have a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Selected interns will be responsible to coordinate with their college or university to obtain course credit for their work.
Applications should include a current resume, a one-page cover letter, a copy of college transcripts and a completed application form.
Visit https://jobs.agfc.com for more information on the internship program and a list of openings for 2020.
