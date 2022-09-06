Dear Shannan: I heard through one of my friends at the local country club that whenever I speak to Medicare agent this coming year I will be recorded during our meeting. Is this true? If it is, I am not so sure I want to meet with an agent any longer. Are there other options? – Marlene S
Marlene: I appreciate you reaching out ot me so I can address this. There will be instances when you could be recorded, starting Oct. 1, 2022. There will be new rules imposed, by the federal government when it comes to all Medicare agents who offer Medicare Health Plans.
If your Medicare agent handles your specific business over the telephone, the new rule states the agent has to record the call in its entirety and the agent must read a disclosure statement as well, within the first minute of the call. This disclosure statement basically says they don’t offer every single Medicare Health Plan in the service area where they work.
These new rules are being imposed due to the call center commercials on the TV and all the Medicare calls you might be receiving illegally, asking if you are on Medicare and then them trying to change your plan. I am sure you have seen these ads hundreds if not thousands of times.
These call centers have been very successful in convincing Medicare-eligible people to switch their plans. Once they are switched, they find they are not happy with the new plan they are placed on, leaving them on a plan they don’t want or need.
Keep in mind: You will never get a call from a legal, compliant and ethical Medicare agent. You might get a postcard or an email, but never a phone call. The only Medicare agent that is allowed to call you is your Medicare agent or the carrier that you have your current plan with.
If you are looking for a new compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
