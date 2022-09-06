Dear Shannan: I heard through one of my friends at the local country club that whenever I speak to Medicare agent this coming year I will be recorded during our meeting. Is this true? If it is, I am not so sure I want to meet with an agent any longer. Are there other options? – Marlene S

Marlene: I appreciate you reaching out ot me so I can address this. There will be instances when you could be recorded, starting Oct. 1, 2022. There will be new rules imposed, by the federal government when it comes to all Medicare agents who offer Medicare Health Plans.

Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.

