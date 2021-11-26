The other day a friend said to me, “Jim, do you have any idea how many men in our church have passed away in the last two to three years?”
She went on to say that in most cases this leaves some woman alone to have to fend for herself. I told her that I knew of several, but I did not realize how many until she told me the number.
This is a real problem, not only for women but for men who are up in years.
This was a problem that also affected me, so it is close to my heart.
I am certainly one of the blessed ones, as the Lord sent me a terrific woman after I was alone for a couple of years.
For those who are not as fortunate, I want to share a wonderful idea that can help a great number of these dear people.
As I share this idea with you, please keep in mind that while it may not apply to you at this time in your life, you may know someone – perhaps a mother, father, grandparent or someone else – who can benefit from it.
The lady I mentioned earlier has been instrumental in getting a group of these ladies together. They call themselves the “W-A” club for “Women Alone”.
The membership in this club is not limited to just the women in our church.
They had 12 at their first meeting, and they have agreed to meet once a month at a different member’s home.
The other day I stopped by to see my friend, and she was on her way to a meeting. In the course of our conversation, she handed me a form that she had developed for each member to fill out.
In case you may be interested, for yourself or someone else, here is the information they request: “name, address, telephone number. Do you live alone? Do you drive? Do you crochet, knit, or do any other type of handwork? Are you interested in crafts? Could you teach crafts? Do you like to go on short trips? Do you like to eat out? Do you like to play cards, dominoes, or other table games? Would you like to learn? Do you like to cook or share your recipes?” And then she has a place for remarks and suggestions.
At this early date, these ladies have already been out to a fine restaurant and had a wonderful time of fellowship.
Trips of this nature are planned on a regular basis in the future. And here is a fantastic feature that’s being incorporated into their plans. It is something called “The Buddy System.”
By placing all the names in a hat and conducting a drawing, they will each have one person or a “buddy” to check on and assist in meeting their needs on a regular or even a daily basis.
Now that is the end of the information my friend gave me, but as someone who has been through this, I think I can add a couple of thoughts or ideas that may be helpful.
When we know Jesus, we are never alone, and will also realize that we have someone who truly loves and cares about us.
It is a wonderful feeling to know this, but it is also important to have other human beings come in and out of our life on a regular basis. We also need a regular time each day for Bible study and prayer.
For me, the greatest blessing of my life was in 2005 when I founded the Conway Bookcase Project.
There is no greater feeling in the entire world than helping small children learn to read.
This will make a difference in their future and change their life forever.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.