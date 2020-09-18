Hello brothers and sisters! It’s so good to be alive in this day and time. We didn’t have to be here but God blessed us to live in this day and time. And that’s a good thing! I know some of you are saying, “What about this COVID-19 virus? Do you still say it’s good to be here in this day and time?” YES! It IS good to be here! I’m not saying this virus is a good thing because it’s not. And it’s straight from the pits of hell, the work of satan, the devil himself ,who’s out to steal, kill and destroy people. Regardless of what disease is in our world, are you prepared for eternity? What is eternity? No. 1 — it’s “endlessness”; No. 2 – life after death; No. 3 – time without end. Brothers and sisters, we’re going to spend eternity in heaven or hell. There are only two places to go for eternity. Once again, that’s heaven or hell. Every last one of us are going to spend eternity in one or the other. Listen, my friends, where you spend eternity is totally up to you. I’m not trying to make you spend eternity in heaven and I’m sure not trying to make you spend eternity in hell! But believe me, you WILL spend eternity in one or the other. Where you spend eternity depends on how you live your life while you are down here on earth. Yes, it’s your call! Believe it or not! God gave us the mind to determine right from wrong. He also gave us a conscience to determine if we are living wrong. That’s why I say it’s your call where you spend eternity. I want to say something about these two places where you will spend eternity. And I want to let you know there is no such thing as one foot in heaven and one foot in hell! So, you have to make up your mind about eternity. I don’t know about you, I’m making reservations to spend eternity in heaven to spend it with the ONE who died for me! And that’s Jesus, God’s loving Son. And in heaven I will see my son, Marcus, Jr. Some of you don’t know this but he went to be with the Lord in 2003 and I miss him so much. In heaven, there will be no dying, no killing, no lying, no racism, no hating. In heaven there will be no pain and weakness! In heaven there will be no sickness! In heaven there will be no sin, death and suffering. And in heaven there will be no curse. In heaven there will be rest, nothing but rest. Now, I want to say a little something about that place called hell. For those of you who want to live the way you want to live and not God’s way, you’re on the right road that leads you to that place called hell. Hell is a place where you will burn forever and ever, a place of darkness, a place where there is nothing to drink to cool your thirst. That’s right, there will be no water or anything to drink! Hell will be a place where you will curse Almighty God. Hell is a place where you will have plenty of time to think and wonder why you didn’t give your life to Jesus, then you will come to yourself but it will be too late. You will say out loud, “I messed up. Give me another chance Jesus.” Once again, it will be too late. Instead, you loved living in sin over living for Jesus. Hell will be a place where you wish you could live your life over again and live for Jesus, but it will be too late. Hell will be a place where you wish you would be able to die but you will never die. Brothers and sisters, please choose heaven! Because, once you are in hell there is no way out. Just like heaven, you are there for eternity. Eternity will be a good place for some people, and that place is heaven. On the other hand, eternity will be a bad place for other people, and that place is hell. SO IT IS, IT IS SO ... Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler 2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
