As I have traveled around the country for the past 50 years, there is one thing I have truly come to appreciate. We have one fantastic country, with each state having one or more unique features or distinctive things about it.

Our state today is the great state of Arizona. It is known as the “Grand Canyon” state, because one of the seven natural wonders of the world is in the Northwestern part of this state. The Grand Canyon, Painted Desert, and the Petrified Forest attract millions of people each year to the state. At one time the state of Arizona was thought to be an almost worthless desert, but it has since become a prosperous state, rich in farm and mineral products. Today the state is growing rapidly in manufacturing and population, which is due in large part to the development of air conditioning and the widespread use of irrigation.

