What do a persistent Dr. Seuss character and the Arkansan of the year have in common? Authenticity, sincerity, and the same first name.
In “Green Eggs and Ham,” the character Sam-I-am manages to convince his skeptical counterpart to try those foods. He will not take no for an answer, but he has no ulterior motives. He just wants his counterpart to love green eggs and ham as much as he does. The counterpart finally tries them, likes them, and exclaims, “Thank you! Thank you, Sam-I-am!”
It took a while for Sam-I-am to succeed in his task. Likewise, it took Sam Pittman a while to become a college football head coach. He finally got his chance at the University of Arkansas at age 58, thanks in part to a groundswell of support by former Razorbacks who had played for him when he was an offensive line coach there.
Pittman was not athletic director Hunter Yurachek’s first choice, but he was the best one. That’s partly because, unlike other prospects, he really wanted to be here and to stay here. Arkansas was the school he’d rooted for growing up in nearby Grove, Oklahoma. He has called this his destination job, his last before he retires to the home he’s already bought on Lake Hamilton.
Once hired, Pittman engineered one of the more remarkable turnarounds in recent college football history. The year before he arrived, the Hogs won two games. In his second season, they went 8-4 despite playing one of the country’s toughest schedules. Three losses were on the road to teams now ranked in the top eight by the College Football Playoff committee. Two were by a combined eight points, including a seven-point loss to number one Alabama.
It wasn’t just the Razorbacks’ win total that made this a special season, but it was also the way they won. Knowing the challenges that lay before them, the all-business, senior-laden squad – featuring players who had lost so many times before – handled itself with dignity, sobriety and seriousness. They didn’t just win. They won the right way.
This space’s annual “Arkansan of the year” column celebrates those who have made news, achieved much and impacted our state. Last year’s winners were the medical professionals risking their lives combating the COVID-19 pandemic. They could be this year’s winners, too, with schoolteachers a close runner-up.
Moreover, if we’re going to pick anyone from the University of Arkansas Athletic Department, perhaps it should be Yurachek for hiring Pittman and also Eric Musselman, the head basketball coach who led the Hogs to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
But this football season was special. The Razorbacks have been barely mediocre, sometimes terrible, and occasionally embarrassing for almost a decade. Pittman turned around the program, restored hope to a dispirited fan base, and comported himself with sincerity and humility.
Refreshingly, he uses plain English rather than coach-speak. One example: Late in the Alabama game, the Hogs were losing by 14, and it was fourth down and 11 yards to go. He started to punt and then changed his mind. The Hogs made the first down, later scored and cut the lead to seven.
Here’s his explanation.
“We had played such a good game, and we are down on the 35, and we were 14 down. And I go, if we don’t make it … there’s a chance they could score again and beat us by 21, and that’s not going to be the tell-tale. And in that time, when I sent the punt team out there versus the time that I called timeout, I said, ‘I ain’t giving these kids a chance to win. And if I do this, they’re going to hold it against me and I’m going to hold it against myself forever.’ No matter what the outcome is, we’ve got to play to win. And that’s exactly what happened.
How do you not root for that guy? What you see is what you get. He’s Sam, he is.
For all Arkansans, the past two years have been marked by the pandemic and by bitter political and cultural divisions. But Saturdays in the fall, for a few hours, have been different. Pittman these past two years has given Arkansans something to cheer for and something positive to talk about – together.
We’ve needed that. Thank you, Sam.
