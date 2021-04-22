Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is excited to celebrate Earth Day Thursday with great news for The Natural State. Thanks to Arkansans, in just the last year, the organization has been able to divert more than 34 million pounds of items from Arkansas landfills, and that’s not all.
“Recycling unwanted items not only helps the environment, but it helps people as well. Recycled items are given a second life as people reuse and repurpose them,” said Goodwill Post Retail Manager Debra Lambert. “They eventually also become the materials used in the production of new items.”
Thanks to donors and shoppers, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas diverts an average of 24.5 million pounds of clothing and household items from landfills each year through its stores. Another 13.5 million pounds of items are diverted through Goodwill’s recycling programs.
Goodwill’s e-waste program, for instance, recycles electronic waste while also treating components as a reusable resource. Many donated computers and other equipment can be refurbished and sold at Goodwill’s computer store. It’s one way Goodwill is making affordable technology available to low-income families, helping them compete in an ever-changing and technologically advancing world.
More than 4.5 million pounds of electronic waste has been diverted through this program. In total emissions alone, that’s a savings equivalent to:
2,835 tons of reduced CO2 emissions.
80,600 passenger vehicles removed from highways.
909,064,115 fewer miles driven by vehicles.
10,925 barrels of oil.
Refurbish, reduce, reuse and recycle all at Goodwill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.