The League of Women Voters of Arkansas released the finding of a recent poll that found that almost two-thirds of all Arkansans support creating a non-partisan commission to oversee redistricting as outlined in a ballot initiative the League is supporting.
By a more than two-to-one margin, Arkansas voters also support establishing open primaries and instant runoffs.
“More than just signatures, this clearly demonstrates that Arkansas voters want more voice in the redistricting process and they want to vote for the candidate of their choice – no matter their party affiliation,” said Bonnie Miller of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas. “A dark money group is trying to pressure the Secretary of State to eliminate their voice in the process. Their reasons are abundantly clear: if voters are allowed to have their say, these ballot measures will pass.”
The poll showed that 65 percent of voters support non-partisan redistricting, compared to 17 percent who oppose.
That includes 72 percent of men and 57 percent of republicans. Voters support the open primaries proposal by more than 30 percentage points. Nearly three-fourths (71 percent) of independent voters support ending partisan primaries by establishing an open primary system where the top four vote-getters for each office advance to the general election.
Surveys were commissioned by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas and conducted by Mercury Analytics, a non-partisan survey research firm. Six hundred Arkansas voters were surveyed online July 16-18, 2020. The margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points.
Earlier in July, ballot question committees supporting non-partisan redistricting and open primaries submitted nearly 100,000 for each ballot initiative.
“The broad base of support for these ballot initiatives are a clear sign that these ballot measures need to be approved for the ballot and the people of Arkansas should have their voice heard,” said Miller.
For additional information, please contact Bonnie Miller at info@ lwvarwc.org.
