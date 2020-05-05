It was called the “White Plague.” Tuberculosis caught untold numbers of people in its grasp, leaving thousands dead. In the late 1800s, doctors had few means to treat the deadly disease, and its contagious nature added to the danger and overwhelmed the few medical facilities that existed in the United States in the nineteenth century. Arkansas was no exception. And in the early 1900s, the state created a new facility to help these patients, the Arkansas State Tuberculosis Sanatorium.
Tuberculosis is an infection of the lungs caused by a particular species of bacteria that can infect both adults and children. In the 1800s, it was often called “consumption” because of how the disease would essentially consume the patient’s ability to breathe. While most people infected by tuberculosis never develop symptoms (known as latent tuberculosis), those who do fall ill from it (active tuberculosis) face serious problems. The disease is fatal in half of the active cases if untreated. Up until the early twentieth century and the development of antibiotics, no treatments or vaccines existed. The disease would slowly break down the ability of the lungs to function. Thousands died slow, painful deaths as a result.
While almost anyone was susceptible and the disease did not spread easily, those with weakened immune systems were most at risk from catching it.
The state legislature established the sanatorium in 1909, offering $50,000 for construction of the first building. A board of trustees settled on a site of 970 acres near the small community of Booneville in Logan County, with the first patient being admitted early the next year. The rolling hills and clean, dry air, and quiet community were seen as an ideal place for patient rest.
Arkansans of all ages needed the sanatorium’s services, and in 1924, a group of Masons from nearby Fort Smith donated a building for children. Three years later, a school was established for the youngest patients at the facility, which local residents began calling “The Hill.”
In 1938, the legislature passed the Nyberg-Nichols Act, expanding the sanatorium even further. State Sen. Leo Nyberg of Philips County, who had contracted tuberculosis, spearheaded the legislation. The new construction would modernize and expand the facility to 1,100 beds. Nyberg himself would die at the sanatorium in 1941, and the main building was later named in his honor.
The sanatorium became the most respected facility of its type in the world. Eventually, it boasted its own newspaper, farm, and even fire department. Some of the world’s top tuberculosis experts routinely toured The Hill.
Many patients died in the facility, with the doctors of the day helpless to stop their decline. However, many patients were able to recover, leave the sanatorium, and lead healthy lives. Patients spent anywhere from a few months to several years at The Hill, averaging about two years.
The breakthrough in antibiotic treatments, however, spelled the eventual end of the sanatorium. Patient numbers dwindled quickly, with the last patient leaving in 1972.
The facility served more than seventy thousand patients by the time it closed in 1973, a number equivalent to the populations of North Little Rock or Springdale.
The Hill still serves as a center for the developmentally disabled. Booneville established a museum on the site in 2010.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that tuberculosis rates have dropped nearly 90 percent nationwide since records began being kept in 1953, thanks to public awareness, antibiotic treatments, and vaccines. Many courses of treatment no longer require hospitalization.
While once meant as a place for comfort and quarantine, modern medicine has thankfully made the sanatorium no longer necessary.
