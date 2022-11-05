Graph

The Log Cabin Democrat published an article by Gov. Hutchinson on Oct. 24 extolling the wonderful growth of the state’s economy during the eight years of his tenure. Unfortunately, the member of his staff that drafted the article committed errors of both omission and commission.

When Hutchinson took office in 2015, employment in Arkansas was 1.202 million. In October 2022, employment equaled 1.323 million. The eight-year compound growth rate in the state’s total employment during Hutchinson’s years is 1.21 percent. Compare the 1.21 percent growth rate to the U.S. growth rate during the same period of .88 percent. Arkansas outperforms the U.S. using this single measure.

John Pickett is an emeritus professor of economics at UALR. He may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net.

