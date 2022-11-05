The Log Cabin Democrat published an article by Gov. Hutchinson on Oct. 24 extolling the wonderful growth of the state’s economy during the eight years of his tenure. Unfortunately, the member of his staff that drafted the article committed errors of both omission and commission.
When Hutchinson took office in 2015, employment in Arkansas was 1.202 million. In October 2022, employment equaled 1.323 million. The eight-year compound growth rate in the state’s total employment during Hutchinson’s years is 1.21 percent. Compare the 1.21 percent growth rate to the U.S. growth rate during the same period of .88 percent. Arkansas outperforms the U.S. using this single measure.
Hutchinson continues with his discussion of the state’s September unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. Omitted is any reference to the fact that the state’s unemployment rate is directly dependent on the nation’s unemployment rate, which was 3.5 percent in September.
The article continues by listing companies expanding production facilities in the state and the number of potential jobs each creates. Simply counting is interesting but offers no fundamental insights.
Let us catch our breath and consider the performance of the Arkansas economy during the last eight years.
The single best economic indicator of the performance of the State’s economy is real gross state product per capita. Real GSP measures the market value of all items produced in the state valued at constant (real) prices. Omitted from all items are illegal products, women’s and others’ work in a household, volunteer work and a few others.
Analysts focus on per capita values to eliminate the effect of population size on real gross state product.
Chart 1 shows the pattern of real gross state product per capita relative to the U.S. The line graphs are revealing.
An examination of the two lines reveals several significant differences. The first is obvious. Arkansas’s per capita gross state product averages about $15,000 less than the U.S. and the difference is growing. During Hutchison’s first year in office, the U.S. per capita GDP exceed Arkansas’ by $15,341, and the difference increased to $18,263 by the end of 2021.
Second, the 2010 slowdown in both economies began a year earlier in Arkansas than in the U.S.
Third, after the upturn from the pandemic slowdown began in late 2020, Arkansas lags as evidenced by the slope of the line for the U.S. being steeper than for Arkansas.
The fourth is the most important. The trend growth rate for the U.S. is greater than the state’s. This is evident by comparing the slopes of the two dashed lines. The U.S. dashed line is steeper than Arkansas.
While the state continues to grow, our growth rate is less than the rest of the country. Another way to express the relative growth rates is that the state is falling further and further behind during the eight years of Hutchinson’s tenure as governor.
The relative growth rates should signal to the next administration that it should emphasize economic growth and push aside discussions of silly social issues. Emphasis on social issues polarizes our community while an emphasis on economic growth unites.
John Pickett is an emeritus professor of economics at UALR. He may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net.
