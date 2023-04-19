With springtime, Arkansans have long looked with trepidation to rising storm clouds or sudden shifts in winds. In recent days, tornadoes again brought tragedy to the state with damage in the Little Rock area and across Central Arkansas. While Arkansas is considered on the edge of the notorious Tornado Alley, the intensity and fury of these storms have not spared the people of the state.

Tornadoes are powerful, compact storms with swirling winds of up to 300 miles per hour. It is these intense winds in the more powerful tornadoes that produce the more unusual stories of straw being flung into trees intact or cars or even trains being lifted up and carried long distances. Most have weak winds and never touch the ground, but they can intensify suddenly and without warning. Some tornadoes have been reported as much as a mile wide and can travel over a hundred miles before dissipating. Some have been reported to be so wide and so powerful that they have actually parted the Mississippi River as they crossed.

