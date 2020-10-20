Sharp minds and courageous souls are the ones who ever dare to change the world. Such was the case with Charles M. McDermott. While his remarkable career already would have had a significant impact on Arkansas, McDermott’s drive and imagination almost made Arkansas the birthplace of air travel.
McDermott was born in 1808 in rural West Feliciana Parish, Louisana, not far from Baton Rouge. He was born into a large family of sugarcane planters. In 1825, he enrolled at Yale University in Connecticut, graduating with honors in only three years. Afterward, he returned to Louisiana and trained to become a doctor under the direction of his physician brother-in-law, a common practice before medical schools became widely available.
He married Hester Smith in 1833, and the two had sixteen children together. McDermott established a successful medical practice in Louisiana but maintained an interest in agriculture. Impressed by the rich soil in Southeast Arkansas’s Chicot County, he bought a large tract of land in the area in 1834 and moved permanently to Arkansas in 1844. As his plantation took off, he founded the community of Dermott, which today is a community of 2,300 people.
After the Civil War, McDermott’s interest in inventing accelerated. He wrote several articles for Scientific American magazine on a variety of topics. In a number of these articles, he became an early, outspoken supporter of the germ theory of disease, insisting that most contagious diseases were caused by the spread of microorganisms. He also earned a patent in 1874 for developing a new mechanical cotton picker.
Since his childhood, he had been captivated by the flight of birds. For years, he studied them and tinkered with designs for flying machines. In 1872, he earned a patent for one of these devices. McDermott’s flying machine was closer in design to a glider with foot pedals to maintain propulsion and altitude. It did not have a motor of any type, unlike modern aircraft. His craft was only able to fly a few feet in his tests, but he was convinced that he had found the right combination.
Immediately, McDermott began writing extensively on the concept of air travel and promoting the idea of flight, predicting its availability to everyone in the future. He brought his glider on tour to state fairs and exhibitions around the country in the 1870s, steadily gaining interest. In spite of this interest, McDermott himself was never able to improve on his design.
Air travel was not such a far-fetched idea in the 1870s. As early as the 1780s, French inventors developed hot-air balloons. French aviation pioneer Jean-Pierre Blanchard successfully piloted a balloon across the English Channel in 1785. By the beginning of the nineteenth century, engineers had already conceived of fixed-wing aircraft. Additionally, during the Civil War, the Union Army used hot-air balloons for surveillance of Confederate positions.
Charles McDermott died in 1886, never having seen a successful motorized flight. However, within a few years, others improved on his designs. The first successful flight of a motorized, heavier-than-air aircraft took place in 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, with Orville and Wilbur Wright.
While McDermott never mastered flight as he had dreamed, he laid an important foundation in its eventual success. Air travel has long since become the reality that he imagined. It has become an inseparable part of modern life, with planes transporting countless people to points across the globe on a daily basis as well as providing indispensable services from delivering goods to ambulance services. As humanity mastered the skies, men like McDermott proved there was no limit to human imagination.
