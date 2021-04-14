It took a while, but Arkansas finally passed a hate crimes law, although the sponsors don’t call it that and some Democrats say it’s not one.
The version passed by the House Monday and sent to the governor doesn’t use the word “hate” and doesn’t specifically mention which groups might be hated, which is why some Democrats and their allies don’t like it.
Sponsors called Senate Bill 622 a “class protection” bill. It says that criminals will serve at least 80 percent of their sentence if they commit a violent crime because the victim was a member of a group sharing “mental, physical, biological, cultural, political or religious beliefs or characteristics.”
Passing a hate crimes law was one of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s top priorities coming into this year’s legislative session. Arkansas was one of three states without one, which made the state look bad in the eyes of some score-keeping corporations and interest groups.
But his favored bill, which Democrats liked, never had a chance. Senate Bill 3 called for “enhanced penalties for offenses committed due to victim’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability, or service in United States Armed Forces.”
Some Republicans opposed the bill because it protected specific groups. They argued that a crime is a crime, regardless of what the criminal was thinking or who was targeted. There’s a concern that such laws will eventually target people with conservative religious beliefs.
The bill also ran into problems because of who supported it – Democrats and Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, the governor’s nephew and former Senate president pro tempore who publicly left the Republican Party after the riots at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. Suffice it to say that if he came back to the party, he wouldn’t be elected Senate president pro tempore. Things got really personal when he presented his bill in committee. But it was doomed from the start regardless.
Senate Bill 622 emerged late in the session as a compromise solution. It had a much better shot because it didn’t specifically mention specific and particular groups, and because it was sponsored by this session’s two most powerful legislators, Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, and Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado.
Still, the bill wasn’t assured of passage because it had to get through the House Judiciary Committee, where Democrats compose nine of the 20 members. After the voice vote was called, the committee’s chairperson, Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, the bill’s other House cosponsor, ruled in favor of the “ayes” and then immediately adjourned the meeting, even as legislators were asking for a roll call.
On Monday, Shepherd presented the bill before the full House. He acknowledged it wasn’t perfect but said that was the case with any bill. Many House members had their say. Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, who is African American and voted no, said certain groups of people historically have been targets of hate, and those groups should be named. Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, who is white and voted yes, said the particular groups most often targeted for hate crimes can change over time. The bill passed, 65-26, with four not voting and five voting present. Twelve Republicans and 14 Democrats voted no. Seven Democrats voted yes.
One rationale for having a hate crimes law is that when one person is made a victim because of their membership in a group, then everyone else in that group is made to feel less secure. The version that passed would more effectively and comprehensively accomplish that goal. It protected the same groups Senate Bill 622 did, plus others – for example, members of a political party.
So if we’re going to have a hate crimes law, the second was better than the first. But either way, we should be wary when policing and punishing thought.
Anyway, it’s done. The governor will sign SB 622 and declare it to be enough of a hate crimes law. Some Republicans will say it’s too much of one. Many Democrats will say it’s not enough of one. And lawmakers will move on to the next subject as the session heads toward recess.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
