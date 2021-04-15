We in the Grand Old Party (GOP) advocate for freedom, personal responsibility and a lack of government overreach in our lives. A recent law enacted in Arkansas goes against the ideals that our party stands for.
House Bill 1570 prohibits physicians in the state from providing gender-affirming procedures for trans people under the age of 18. This bill effectively eliminates the option for teenagers, with parental permission, to willingly undergo procedures like surgery and hormone therapy to change their gender. I understand that this is a complex issue, and more research is greatly needed.
We are the party of Lincoln that fought to end slavery before it was considered acceptable. We are the party that pushed and voted overwhelmingly for civil rights before it became popular. We are the party of Eisenhower that spoke out against Democratic Gov.Faubus preventing African Americans from attending public school. Why are we now the party getting between children and their doctors? Do you see a change in thinking here? You should.
I couldn’t agree more with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who vetoed the legislation before a successful override by the Arkansas State Legislature. He said the bill “would be and is a vast government overreach” and that it “creates new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matter involving young people.” Now, we are criticizing the Governor for his decision when he is simply adhering to republican principles. Have we forgotten what the principles of the republican party are?
We need to demand that our legislators, regardless of party label, look into and support forward-thinking policies that advance the lives of Arkansans – not get wrapped up in the culture wars that are designed to divide us. It is plain to see if people will open their eyes to the truth. Politicians are not doctors, and they shouldn’t be playing as if they are. These are complex and sensitive issues that need more collaboration and understanding to see the whole picture fully. There was a time when it was acceptable for women to be treated as second-class citizens and weren’t allowed to vote. Do you think we should go back to that era as well? Women and African-Americans should understand more than anyone the fight for freedom and liberty – the right to be yourself and enjoy the freedom that America offers.
Along with the apparent government overreach, I am concerned about the present and future stain this legislation will cast upon Arkansas.
I mentioned Gov. Faubus earlier because the most glaring mark against our state in recent memory is the Little Rock Nine controversy that engulfed Arkansas in 1957. As many may recall from their history classes, Democrat Gov. Orval Faubus ordered the Arkansas National Guard to block nine African American students from entering Little Rock Central High School, a racially segregated school. At this time in our history, stopping black students from attending a white-only school was popular in Arkansas and the rest of the South, but Republicans, led by President Dwight Eisenhower, decried the actions by Gov. Faubus. Fortunately, President Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard and used it to ensure that not only could the students attend the school but that they would be protected while doing so. However, the damage to our reputation was already done.
Like that, House Bill 1570 has now entered Arkansas into the national spotlight about another divisive subject. In fact, we are the first state in the country to institute this type of ban. There are many categories we would love to be first to achieve, but this, in my opinion, certainly is not one of them. Our elected officials must do better. The people of Arkansas should be in an uproar.
Leading culture wars does not help the lives of the citizens of Arkansas. Getting between a child and their doctor does not help the lives of the citizens of Arkansas. The growing government does not help the citizens of Arkansas. Arkansas legislators cannot understand this because these very issues are so unrelatable. We need to focus on the real issues facing our state. We are the party of limited government. But now, we are advocating for more interference? Unbelievable. Everyone needs to step back and take a hard look at their principles and where we are headed as a nation. Arkansans should be disgusted.
Please make no mistake; I believe that the Republican Party can solve our state’s real issues. But only if we get back to the basics and move forward, not backward. The current path is destructive and will only hurt the Republican party moving forward. If destruction is what the GOP is after – by all means, continue. History will look back at these moments. What side do you want to be part of?
Michael Deel lives in Fort Smith, AR, and currently attends Johns Hopkins University in the Master of Arts in Government program. He can be reached on Twitter @MDeel2022 or by email at mdeel1@jhu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.