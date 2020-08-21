Arkansas Voters First (AVF) this week released its first round of ads informing voters about the corrupt system of “gerrymandering” by politicians and lobbyists behind closed doors, and how the citizen-driven, transparent redistricting reform amendment will operate if approved by voters in November.
“We know from polling that the more people know about the current redistricting process, where politicians and lobbyists draw districts behind closed doors to benefit themselves, the more they are outraged by it,” said Bonnie Miller, chair of Arkansas Voters First. “And the more they learn about our proposed solution, the more they support a citizen-driven, transparent, and fair redistricting process. With 89 percent of Arkansas voters wanting a chance to vote on this proposal in November, we’re continuing to build awareness and support to build toward victory and put an end to partisan gerrymandering in our state.”
The first digital advertisement is a one-minute animated video that begins with how the current system, where politicians and lobbyists gather behind closed doors to cut backroom deals to benefit themselves, has worked in the past. The ad then provides an overview of how the proposed constitutional amendment would put citizens in charge with a 9-person Citizens’ Redistricting Commission, banning politicians and lobbyists and requiring public input and transparent access to all commission activities including meetings, data and documents to make sure voters choose their politicians – not the other way around.
The second set of ads displays the results of a recent poll from the League of Women Voters of Arkansas that found that regardless of where voters stand on redistricting reform, 89 percent want the opportunity to vote on the issue in November.
The campaign also launched a series of graphics to show how the current process leads to oddly drawn districts, created as politicians meticulously draw district lines into various counties and even cities to choose their own voters. Several districts were recreated by AVF as if they were baseball cards, with memorable names reflecting the shapes of the district. For instance, the wildly shaped 27th Senate District looks much like a toilet – therefore the name, the “Fordyce Flusher.” Future baseball cards will feature districts like the 68th House District, which looks like a wrench, earning the name “The Russellville Wrench.”
The Arkansas Voters First proposal would end the secret backroom deals politicians use to manipulate political districts to protect their interests. The amendment creates a nine-member independent Citizens’ Redistricting Commission. Commission members, who cannot have served as a politician or lobbyist for the last five years, will hold public hearings broadcast on TV or online. It will have three Republicans, three Democrats and three independent members, creating a fair, transparent, citizen-driven process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.