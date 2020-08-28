The following can be attributed to Bonnie Miller, Chair of Arkansas Voters First, on the Arkansas Supreme Court decision to remove the redistricting reform ballot proposal as Issue 4 from the November ballot:
The Supreme Court of Arkansas has taken deliberate steps to make it impossible for citizens to petition their government by applying unworkable standards to legally certify that canvassers have “passed” federal background checks. The Court had the opportunity to side with the people as the canvassers had clearly complied with the statute, but instead chose to refuse their rights by a thin technicality.
More than 150,000 Arkansas voters stepped up to place Issue 4 on the ballot, and 89 percent of voters wanted the chance to vote to end partisan gerrymandering in our state. Issue 4 would have taken redistricting out of the control of politicians and special interests who drew election maps in secret to benefit themselves, putting it into the hands of the people through a Citizens’ Redistricting Commission that would operate out in the open with public input.
We are very disappointed in this ruling and are evaluating our legal options. Surveys from earlier this year show that when given the opportunity, Arkansans want to end the control of redistricting by politicians behind closed doors and replace it with a fair, nonpartisan and open process.
The Arkansas Voters First proposal, Issue 4, would end the secret backroom deals politicians use to manipulate political districts to protect their interests. The amendment created a nine-member independent Citizens’ Redistricting Commission. Commission members, who could not have served as a politician or lobbyist for the last five years, and would have held public hearings broadcast on TV or online. It was to have three Republicans, three Democrats and three independent members, creating a fair, transparent, citizen-driven process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts.
Justice Josephine Linker Hart wrote in her dissent: “Today, the majority has disenfranchised more than 90,000 citizens.
By signing the petition, these registered voters clearly manifested their desire to have these issues placed on the ballot. While I am not unmindful that the sponsor of an initiative is keenly interested in a proposed constitutional amendment, it is ultimately up to the qualified electors in this state to decide whether that measure is voted on. Ark. Const. art. 5, § 1. The legislative article of our constitution calls initiative ‘the first power reserved by the people.’ Id. Our constitution expressly prohibits laws that impinge on the right of the people to access and sign initiative petitions.”
