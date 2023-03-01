World War II was a time in which America had not a man to spare. It was a war that required all of the nation’s resources, manpower, innovation, and courage. Aviation played a vital role. One Arkansan served as one of the first African-American flight instructors in history. Through his efforts, Milton Crenchaw, as part of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, helped train hundreds of pilots who helped turn the tide toward victory for the United States.

Milton Pitts Crenchaw was born in Little Rock in 1919, less than two months after the end of World War I. His father, Rev. Joseph Crenchaw, was a respected minister, tailor, and long-time civil rights leader in the city. The younger Crenchaw attended local schools, graduating from the segregated Dunbar High School in 1936. He received a teaching certificate in automotive mechanics from Dunbar Junior College before heading to Alabama to further his education.

