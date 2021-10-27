While the traditional body on frame structure remains intact, the 2021 Armada gains front end tweaks that keep the massive SUV, well, in the giant category. It also gets a revamped infotainment system with large screen, wireless charging and more safety gear.
Its hefty V8 power plant raises ponies slightly to 400 and mates with a seven-speed automatic transmission that connects to rear or all four wheels. Towing is impressive with up to 8,500 pounds to trailer your medium sized boat or RV.
Pros:
Capacious interior
Smooth ride
Powerful
Cons:
Cramped third row
Can get pricey
Top heavy
For all its girth, the Armada base SV model is priced under $50,000 with lots of standard safety equipment. Our mid trim SL starts at $59,000 and top of the line Platinum goes for $66,295, each attractively priced against rivals’ Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon and Chevy Tahoe. Last year’s Platinum Reserve trim was dropped from the lineup.
Exterior enhancements include a re-styled grille that screams attitude with LED lighting front and rear, trailer brake controller and trailer sway control.
We’d recommend adding the $1,990 Midnight Edition package of options that includes 20-inch alloy alloys, exterior black folding mirrors with puddle lights and LED turn signals, black painted grille, black interior headliner and black painted roof rails.
Inside treatment is more befitting with a redesigned center stack that adjusts infotainment features with dials and buttons.
All Armada trims include automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitors, rear automatic braking, active lane control and adaptive cruise control although the latter releases its braking action after stopping.
Following a week of putting the Armada through its paces, we were impressed with its quiet ride, capable handling and spacious interior room.
Up to three rows of seating is available with bench or bucket seat configurations for second row passengers. Like many SUVs, the Armada’s third row is best suited for small children or powered down for additional cargo space. Front seats are large and full powered but we would have liked more side bolstering support to maintain a snug fit.
While third row seats are released with pull tabs inside the liftgate, returning them to their upright position requires rear door entry to manually lift the seats upward.
A large center console is ideal for storing electronics however we noticed its stationary cover position lacks forward movement to rest arms.
All its power has a price at the pump in the form of fuel economy starting with 13 mpg for city driving moving to 18 highway and 15 combined.
Once up to speed though, the Armada is a delightful place to be with Lexus-like cabin sound deadening materials on all corners. Audiophiles will be impressed with a 13-speaker Bose sound system standard in all models. Navigation, Bluetooth and satellite radio are also standard.
At around 6,000 pounds curb weight, the Armada is surprisingly agile in cornering with little body roll for such a large SUV with step-up height. For all its girth the Armada handles like a much smaller SUV.
What was reviewed:
2021 Nissan Armada SL 4x4
Engine: 5.6-liter V8 400 hp with 413 lb. ft. torque
EPA Mileage: 13 city, 18 highway, 15 combined
Assembled: Assembly of the Armada has been moved from Canton, MS to Yukuhashi, Kyushu, Japan. U. S. / Canadian parts content – 5 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan – 95 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had not rated the Armada as of this writing.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5 year/60,000-mile powertrain.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@ptd.net
