The compact cassette or cassette tape was the main media for listening to music during the 1970s 1980s, and early 1990s but it was actually developed and introduced by Philips in 1963. Stereo tape decks, boom boxes and Sony Walkmans were standard equipment for listening to the latest tunes.
Both the prerecorded cassette (Musicassette) and the “blank” cassette had two miniature spools with a magnetic tape that was passed back and forth between the two. There were two sides to the cassette so once you played through one side, you could turn it over and play through the other side (or you could auto-reverse the tape).
In 1979, KSSN 95.7 hired Bob Robbins (aka Robert Spears) away from KAAY and began broadcasting country music. Throughout the 1980s, KSSN grew to become the top country music station in Arkansas and Faulkner county residents became part of the growing fan base for some of the top country artists.
This is my personal cassette tape collection from that period and contains music from some of the greatest country music artists of the time as well as a couple of classic rock artists and a few “dubbed” tapes I made myself on my stereo’s double cassette tape deck.
In the upper left-hand corner is a tape from 1988 when Alabama, The Judds, George Strait and Randy Travis performed as part of the Marlboro Country Music Tour. In the middle row is cassette tape that explained the features of my 1994 forest green Camaro which had a cassette player.
Cassette tapes became obsolete when the compact disc (CD) was introduced. Boom boxes soon had CD players as did new car audio systems.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.