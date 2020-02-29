Just off Dave Ward Drive sits the Conway Regional Medical Park. One of the oldest clinics, the Banister-Lieblong Clinic, houses the offices of a number of Conway physicians—none of whom are named Banister or Lieblong. So here’s the story…
The Banister-Lieblong Clinic has only been at this Dave Ward Drive location since 1999. The original Banister-Lieblong Clinic was located on the southwest corner of North and Parkway in downtown Conway. It was opened in 1961 by Dr. B.F. Banister Jr. and Dr. Keller Lieblong.
Dr. Benjamin Frederick Banister, Jr. (1922-1977) was a physician and surgeon in Conway until his retirement in 1968. He was the son of Dr. B.F. Banister, Sr., who practiced medicine in Guy for 40 years. In 1961, Dr. B.F. Banister, Jr. invited his first cousin, Dr. Bob G. Banister, to join his new clinic on Parkway when it opened.
Dr. Bob Banister attended Greenbrier schools but ultimately graduated from Forrest City High School. He graduated from ASTC (now UCA) in 1954 and from the UA School of Medicine in 1958. After interning at Arkansas Baptist Hospital, he completed his residency at E.W. Conway Memorial Hospital in Monroe, Louisiana in 1960.
“Dr. Bob,” as he was known by many, would be a physician and surgeon in Conway for 28 years. He served as the Faulkner County Coroner for 25 years starting in 1965. He served as the school and team physician for SCA, then UCA, from 1969 until 1987. He was also the team physician at Hendrix College.
Dr. Bob was elected president of the Arkansas Board of Health in 1979 and served as chairman of the board’s Executive Committee. He was very instrumental in the development of Conway Regional Medical Center, serving on its board of directors from 1981 to 1987.
Dr. Bob also provided leadership for other community organizations. Elected in 1982, Dr. Bob served on the Conway School District Board of Education until 1988. He was a deacon and trustee of First Baptist Church. In 1984, he was named to the First State Bank board of directors. He also served as a board member and president of Central Arkansas Savings and Loan.
In March 1972, Dr. Keller Lieblong died unexpectedly of a heart attack. Dr. Bob then invited Dr. John Smith to join him at the Banister-Lieblong Clinic. Dr. B.F. Banister, Jr., who had given up his practice by this time, passed away after an extended illness in 1977.
Dr. Bob passed away July 9, 1989 after a long bout with cancer. His son, Brad, returned to Conway several years ago and has a local dental practice. Dr. Bob’s wife, the former Janice Purtle, still resides in Conway. Dr. John Smith continues to practice medicine at the Banister-Lieblong Clinic.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.