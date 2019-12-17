Artifact of the Week: Ed Speaker

In the 1940s and 1950s, no one had their finger on the pulse of Conway better than Ed Speaker (1905-1984). Speaker owned Southern Realty, one of the main real estate and insurance firms in Conway, and was very involved in state and local politics. As a result, he knew a lot of people and was well known by many.
Speaker attended Conway High School, lettering in football in 1923 and 1924. During this time, he also worked at Goad’s Café, on the corner of Oak and Parkway. After receiving his high school certificate from Hendrix Academy in 1925, he attended Hendrix College, playing football for Coach Ivan Grove.
In April 1925, the enterprising Speaker opened up a shoeshine parlor in the Conway Theater to help finance his education. His grand opening included an eight-piece orchestra and there was a drawing for a box of candy and two shine tickets. Ladies shoes were shined free that night.
During the Depression, Speaker got involved in politics. In June 1938, Jason Summers, who served as Faulkner County Sheriff from 1923 to 1930 and again from 1935 to 1938, decided not to run again. The deputy sheriff, O.L. Clanton, had wished to run but failed to get his name on the ballot in time so Ed ran unopposed for the sheriff’s position, easily elected to his first political office.
Speaker served as sheriff until January 1941 when his friend Governor Homer Atkins named him director of the State Industrial Board. He had become friends with Atkins in the 1930s while serving as a deputy collector for the Internal Revenue Department where Atkins also worked.
Although Speaker’s official job was State Industrial Board director, unofficially he served as Atkins’ secretary, handling patronage and finding jobs for Atkins’ faithful supporters. Many got jobs with state agencies through his efforts.
In the 1940s, Speaker bought Southern Realty from H.W. Montgomery. Montgomery kept the insurance side of the business but Speaker continued to sell life and fire insurance along with selling and financing real estate. As the main residential housing realtor in Conway, he helped many residents buy or sell their houses.
Speaker was also known for assisting area residents in other ways. He helped many find work and even loaned them money until they got on their feet. He assisted those who needed help in dealing with state and local government agencies. He kept a prayer list on a legal pad at his desk, praying for the needs of those around him. At First Baptist Church, he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
In the 1940s, Speaker continued to be actively involved in state and local politics although he didn’t hold another elected position. In 1947, Speaker was chosen to lead the fundraising campaign to raise the $31,000 needed to purchase the 6,300 acres that had to be inundated to build Lake Conway.
Speaker became Faulkner County Sheriff again in 1951 when Gov. Sid McMath appointed him to complete the two-year term of Sheriff Jack Castleberry who had passed away. In 1956, he served as a delegate-at-large to the Democratic National Convention. He also assisted in the campaigns for many state and local offices because he knew and was known by so many.
Ed Speaker deeply cared for and served the people in his community. He is another great example of the distinguished leadership that helped develop Faulkner County and its people.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
