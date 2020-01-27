Cotton was the main cash crop for Faulkner County farmers until after World War II. After the cotton was picked, the farmer had to take it to the gin to have the seed separated from the lint. The cotton fibers would then be baled there and typically shipped by rail to St. Louis or Memphis.
The Enderlin Brothers, Joseph and Amos, built this cotton gin in 1907 on the present site of Centennial Bank at Chestnut and Prairie streets. Charlie Seiter was the son-in-law of Mr. Enderlin and the gin was renamed the Enderlin & Seiter Gin in the late 1920s or early 1930s.
Joseph Enderlin and Charlie Seiter also purchased the Otis Moore Gin in 1929, but in 1953, the Enderlins purchased Seiter’s interest and operated it as the Enderlin Brothers Gin through the 1972 season. According to Henry Enderlin, it was the last gin to operate in Faulkner County, closing in 1972 when the last bale of cotton was ginned there.
Enderlin and Seiter also purchased the Charles W. Jones Gin and Ice Plant at Cadron Gap in 1933. It drew many farmers north of the Cadron Creek who used its services but it was closed in 1948 as the cotton industry in Faulkner County began to wane.
According Enderlin, who kept yearly totals of cotton production in the county, cotton farming peaked in 1935 with 46,490 acres of cotton being planted. Unfortunately, only 13,350 bales were produced because of the drought. That was 20,000 less than in 1928 because of the Great Dust Bowl. Cotton sold for only 11.09 cents a bale that year.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org
