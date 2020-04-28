In 1967, Raymond “Dick” Aloysius Enderlin opened his garden center at Prairie and Chestnut streets, offering a limited selection of hardware, feed, seed and fertilizer. His first building was the Gus Enderlin Gin which his father and grandfather had owned and operated for 60 years. He had helped his father operate the gin until it was closed down that year.
The nursery and garden center were remodeled in 1967 and by the mid-1970s, the business covered over a half a city block and included a display showroom, nursery beds, office and ample parking.
Enderlin and his staff of five, including Margaret Henze and Leroy Stephens, offered planting and care instructions as well. Enderlin’s also had a complete landscaping service for the customer who lacked a “green thumb” or the time to create a beautiful lawn.
Enderlin retired from the nursery business in 1988, shutting down the business. He came out of retirement a year later to purchase Model Cleaners with his son and son-in-law. Over the next several years, he and family members opened dry cleaners in Russellville, North Little Rock and Cabot. He and his wife, Margaret, traveled after his final retirement in 2000.
Today Centennial Bank occupies the space that was once Enderlin’s.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
