Back in the mid-1980s when I first began my teaching career, one of the classes I had to take before going out to be a student teacher was “Educational Media.” In the class, I was taught how to thread a reel-to-reel projector as well as a film strip projector. I also was taught how to operate a tape player (Yeah, I already had these essential skills but they wanted to make sure!)
One of the forms of media we used to teach students American history at Conway High in the mid-1980s was the filmstrip. Gone were the days of reel-to-reel epic showings of “Patton” and VHS was still in its infancy. The only VHS player was the one attached to the camera used to film the football games every Friday.
So there were filmstrips. And after a week of intense note-taking bell-to-bell, a nice filmstrip or two on the “Gilded Age” or the coming of the railroad might be the perfect way to spend a Friday afternoon, especially when a good portion of the class was dismissed early to go to an away football game.
This projector is very much like the one I used in Room 601 in the Social Studies “pod.” Next to it on the audio-visual cart was the tape recorder that played the cassette tape that provided narration for those fascinating trips through history. And if you were lucky, there was an eager student who could be trusted to turn the filmstrip when the recording beeped…
