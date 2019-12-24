Artifact of the week: First State Bank Christmas photo

One of the most interesting things about paging through old Log Cabin Democrat issues for the Yesterdays column is seeing all the Christmas ads that were placed by various Conway businesses during Christmas week.
In the age before photography and digital imaging, these ads were beautifully sketched pictures of everything from Santa Claus to sleigh rides in the snow. There were pages and pages of Christmas cards of various sizes, wishing readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
By the 1960s, however, locally made photographs were occasionally published in the newspaper, usually head shots of local businessmen to accompany the ads about their company. But one of biggest photographs was the First State Bank Christmas photo.
In the 1960s and 1970s, First State Bank & Trust was located on the southwest corner of Oak and Front Streets where City Hall is currently located. Thomas G. Wilson was President.
Every Christmas, the lobby would be beautifully decorated for the season. Mr. Wilson would gather all of the employees in the lobby for a group photo which was published in the Log Cabin Democrat as a half page Christmas card wishing all the customers a Merry Christmas.
These First State Bank Christmas photos are in the First State Bank scrapbooks found in the UCA Archives. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
