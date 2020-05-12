The flatiron or flat iron (British) was a hand-held iron consisting simply of a handle and a solid, flat metal base. These irons, typically made of cast iron, can be traced back to the 19th century and were often shaped like a medieval shield. These irons were heated in a fire or on a stove.
Since the invention of the electric iron in the late 19th century, these irons have been relegated to flea markets and antique stores although many houses still have them around as doorstops or shelf décor.
Ironing was one of the main domestic tasks in most homes in the mid-20th century. I learned to iron by pressing my Dad’s freshly laundered handkerchiefs. Then I moved on to the finer intricacies of how to iron sleeves, collars, etc.
During those times, we ironed so many more clothing items than we do now, thanks to permanent press materials.
I remember one of my mother’s errands was to drop off and pick up her ironing from a nearby neighbor whom she paid to do that time-consuming task.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
