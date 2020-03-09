In mid-1950s, Jim Foster moved to Conway to open up Foster Oar, using the machinery his father Harry Gregory Foster had kept when he made oars at his boat company in Charlevoix, Michigan.
This building stood on the south end of Parkway across from Conway Corporation. It was considered one of the oldest structures in Conway, with one section dating back to the 1800s. While the main operation on Sturgis Road manufactured boat paddles and oars, Foster Oar’s warehouse, office and finishing operation were done here.
Many college students found work and extra income on the night shift of Foster Oar, usually sanding the paddles and oars that had been manufactured earlier. H.G. Foster, namesake and grandson of the founder, worked with his father Jim there while going to Hendrix and then pursuing a law degree.
Foster Oar was sold in 1978 and the building was leased to a fiberglass manufacturing firm that produced portable toilets and satellite dishes. The building burned April 28, 1888
For more on this story, go by the Log Cabin office and grab a copy of the February issue of Winc. Magazine. This photo was part of that story and shared by Judge H.G. Foster, Division 5 Circuit Judge of the 20th Circuit of Arkansas.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
