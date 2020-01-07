Until more recent decades, churches did not have the modern convenience of central heat and air. During the hot Southern summers, the large windows on either side of the sanctuary were raised to create a cross breeze as the preacher expounded on his weekly message.
On hot summer days, however, additional help was needed as the breeze stilled and the temperatures rose. That is when the funeral fans began to appear all across the congregation, flapping desperately in hopes of catching a breeze to alleviate the heat.
These fans were initially provided by area funeral homes, to cool the congregation as it listened to the preacher offer words of comfort over a deceased loved one on those hot summer days. McNutt Funeral Home was the initial distributor of these fans in the Faulkner County area.
Funeral homes and burial insurance companies were relatively new businesses, emerging around the mid-20th century. Until this time, families assumed responsibility for the burial of a loved one, building the caskets or buying one from the furniture builder/undertaker in town. Funerals took place quickly and without much fanfare. These fans were a great way to advertise not only the funeral home but the insurance company that could provide burial insurance for those still on this side of the dirt.
Even though these fans were originally distributed at funerals or at county fairs, many churches kept them handy in the pews to use on hot summer Sundays, either in the little shelves across the back of the pew beside the hymnals or on the seats. Some churchgoers took their funeral home fans home each week, bringing them back in their Bibles “just in case,” while others left one in “their” seat on the pew.
This fan is part of the permanent collection at the Faulkner County Museum. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
