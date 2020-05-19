In 1940, Dave Ward got a franchise for selling Pontiacs and GMCs. Pontiacs were owned, made and sold by General Motors and were introduced in 1926. By 1933, they had overtaken the more expensive Oakland line in sales and popularity.
Ward’s Conway Motor Sales on Harkrider added the Oldsmobile to its line in 1965. Olds Motor Vehicle, founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1897, was also produced by General Motors until about 2004. The Oldsmobile 442 was introduced as a muscle car in 1964. The Vista Cruiser and the Jetstar also came out that year.
In 1969, Ward sold the dealership to James L. Beck and Jodie R. Brown and it became Beck-Brown Motors. They added the Buick and Opel.
Founded by David Dunbar Buick, Buick was the company that established General Motors in 1908. William Durant, GM founder, was Buick’s general manager and major investor. In the mid-1960s, Buick started selling the German-built Opel cars through its North American dealerships.
In 1970, Brown and Joe Baxter purchased Beck’s interest and it became Brown-Baxter Motors but about four years later, Baxter left to establish his own dealer ship and Brown continued to run the dealership on Harkrider.
In 1986, Brown built the showroom and lot on Museum Road. This was the same year that I traded off my 1977 silver Monte Carlo for a brand-new candy apple red Oldsmobile Firenza.
Brown sold the franchise to Crain in 2002. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
