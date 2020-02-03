In the 1940s, burial associations often provided funeral products and services to their members. Each funeral home worked with an association. The Pence, Doolin and McNutt funeral homes provided these services to Conway and the surrounding area.
Their funeral home cars also provided another service, carrying members to Conway Memorial Hospital. Well into the 1970s, the hospital did not have its own ambulances. If a patient needed to be taken to the hospital, they were transported by a funeral home hearse. It was not an uncommon sight to see a funeral car flying up College Avenue to the hospital.
I recall a friend, knocked unconscious by a fall from the roof of a building at a construction site in 1974, was told, when he awoke, that the McNutt hearse had taken him to the hospital.
This McNutt Funeral Home ad appeared in the classified ad section of a January 1945 Log Cabin Democrat, providing the phone number to call if an ambulance was needed.
