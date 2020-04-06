Metal Stamping (Mesco) was established in 1962 on 18 acres of industrial property on South German Lane. A 20,000-square-foot building was constructed and 35 workers were employed.
Originally, the sales effort was directed to contract manufacturing of license plates, road signs and other sheet metal parts but in 1963, the company’s leadership became interested in making vending machines.
In 1965, the facilities were expanded, doubling the manufacturing area. Further additions to the plant were made in subsequent years to accommodate the need for increased production. By 1973, Mesco had expanded to 110,000-square-feet with about 175 employees. Sales topped 45,000 through 1972.
In the 1970s, official license plates continued to account for a substantial portion of the company’s sales in addition to vending machines. It was probably the world’s largest manufacturer of official license plates, holding contracts with Arkansas and multiple other states and countries.
