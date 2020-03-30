In the 1940s, C.C. Morris opened this Furniture and Appliance store at 915-917 Oak Street. It was common in those days for furniture and appliances to be sold in the same store so that customers could find everything they needed to furnish a home in one place.
Morris closed the Oak Street location in the 1950s and opened another store on north Front Street in 1959. It was across the street from Smith Ford and the Conway Theater. That is where his son, Mike, began working for his father and learning the family business.
When C.C. passed away in 1971, Mike and his wife, Connie, continued the business on Front Street until 1973 when they moved it back to its original Oak Street location. The building was remodeled with the brick exterior..
The Morrises stopped selling appliances in the mid-1960s, concentrating solely on fine furniture and other home decorating items such as carpet and rugs, wallpaper, draperies and other window treatments.
Mike Morris closed the store in 1986 to pursue his business of designing homes. He retired just a few years ago. About 1992, the building housed the law offices of Brazil, Clawson, Adlong, Murphy and Osment. It was later subdivided and now houses several businesses.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
