Artifact of the Week: Nabholz Supply

In 1953, Nabholz Supply Company was separated from Nabholz Construction with Tom Nabholz as the manager. It was originally housed in a small building supply company and lumber yard at 608 Oak Street. Tom Nabholz would become President and General Manager when the company was incorporated.
My Dad, Eddie Burnett, and our neighbor, Jim Daugherty, worked in the mill shop at the rear of the building for three years, constructing cabinets, furniture, etc. Here my Dad became an excellent cabinet maker, building all the cabinets in both of the houses I’ve lived in.
In 1967 the existing store expanded, adding more floor space but in 1972, the business was moved to this new building in the Conway Industrial Park adjacent to Conway’s I-40 Exit 129. At this location, it grew to be one of the largest building materials companies in Arkansas with over the 13 specialized departments.
This photograph is from the special Centennial History of Faulkner County edition that the Log Cabin Democrat published in 1973. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
