As I mentioned last week, once upon a time – in the 1970s – the history teachers at Conway High illustrated their history lessons by showing documentary films or epic war movies like “Patton” to bring history to life. These films were shown on reel-to-reel projectors like this one.
The front reel of these projectors held the film that was to be shown. These often came in big round tins that were delivered to the school. The back reel was the take-up reel which wound the film that had been shown. At the end of the showing, the film would be rewound back on the original reel.
Films identified as “short subjects” would often fit on one reel or less but longer films might take two or more reels, depending on the length of the movie.
Because a single film reel did not contain the whole movie, there would be an intermission after each reel so that the reel could be rewound and a new reel threaded on the projector.
The longer movies, like “Patton” might take days to show since the classes were typically only 45 minutes. And since the films were only available for a short period, multiple classes were often gathered into one room, sitting together in chairs or just on the floor. After the teacher took roll, we would all file into the designated room and find seats among our friends. Lots of memories were made…
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercounty museum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax- deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.