Security Savings and Loan was organized in March 1960 with the primary purpose of encouraging industry, thrift, homebuilding, and savings within a fifty-mile radius of Conway. It became the fifth savings and loan in Arkansas to operate as a stock company and there were initially 40 stockholders.
The board of directors included George G. Shaw, Jr., president; Dr. Edwin L. Dunaway, vice president; Hugh R. Wilbourn, Jr. secretary-treasurer; Lillard L. Bolls; and Arch W. Ford. Robert E. Sly was the first manager.
The Savings and Loan started with initial assets of $187,500 but within a month of opening had increased its assets to $338,343 By December 31, 1965, it had assets of $4,575,081.
The first location was at 1000 Front Street in the Shaw Building but in 1967, the bank built a new office at 1122 Van Ronkle. This new $122,900 building was constructed out of pre-cast stone and erected by Richardson Construction of Little Rock.
When Ed Dunaway passed away in April 1975, Arch Ford, Director of Arkansas education from 1953 to 1978 and Security’s board chairman at the time, served as president for a short time. Bill Johnson took over as president in December 1977.
In 1989, the savings and loan changed its name to Security Savings Bank and became a stock savings bank. In 1993, the name was changed again to Security Bank of Conway. Three years later, the institution was merged into and operated by Mercantile Bank of Central Arkansas. Its name was changed to Mercantile Bank of Arkansas at that time.
In 2000, Mercantile Bank of Arkansas was merged into and operated as part of Firstar Bank. A year later, the bank’s name was changed to U.S. Bank.
