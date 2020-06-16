Today when we use the term “word processor” we are typically talking about a program like MS Word that allows us to create documents. But not too many years ago, word processors were machines.
Word processors like this one began to make their way into the classrooms and offices across America in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Early word processors were stand-alone devices dedicated to creating text.
Word processing became computer-based through this one type of stand-alone machine which had a cathode-ray tube (CRT) screen display. They were designed, built, and marketed by such companies as Linolex which sold three million units in 1975, the year before the Apple computer was released. Traditional office-equipment companies such as IBM, Lanier, CPT and NBI, began marketing a piece of equipment which was priced at about $10,000 each.
As a business education major at UCA in the early 1980s, however, we were still using typewriters although I did see one of these beauties once in a classroom. By the time I began teaching in 1985, personal computers were making their entrance, although they did not have hard drives yet. We had a Writing Assistant program on a floppy disc that we inserted into the PC.
